Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW 1-story 4-Bedroom home in Highly-Rated Proper ISD. Home features an open floor plan with seamless living area and covered patio. The kitchen boasts impressive attributes, such as granite countertops, upper and lower cabinets, and an oversized kitchen island that opens to a huge family room and dining room. New construction home provides energy-efficiency savings. Community pool and playground. Ready to move in for the first occupant! Pets Allowed case by case.