516 Windy Knoll Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning home situated in the wonderful community of Maxwell Creek. This home features awe-inspiring 18 ft ceilings with a gorgeous stone corner fireplace. This open concept living and kitchen space is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers an oversized island with ample counter-top space for preparing meals, stainless steel Frigidaire appliances with dual ovens and a gas cook-top. The master suite is conveniently located on the first floor with a study and full bath that could easily be used as a 5 bedroom. Enjoy hosting in the spacious game room or theater room with stadium seating for your viewing please. Don't miss the spacious backyard with covered patio. This is a must see home!