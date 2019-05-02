All apartments in Murphy
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:42 AM

516 Windy Knoll Drive

516 Windy Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

516 Windy Knoll Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Maxwell Creek North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning home situated in the wonderful community of Maxwell Creek. This home features awe-inspiring 18 ft ceilings with a gorgeous stone corner fireplace. This open concept living and kitchen space is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers an oversized island with ample counter-top space for preparing meals, stainless steel Frigidaire appliances with dual ovens and a gas cook-top. The master suite is conveniently located on the first floor with a study and full bath that could easily be used as a 5 bedroom. Enjoy hosting in the spacious game room or theater room with stadium seating for your viewing please. Don't miss the spacious backyard with covered patio. This is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Windy Knoll Drive have any available units?
516 Windy Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 516 Windy Knoll Drive have?
Some of 516 Windy Knoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Windy Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 Windy Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Windy Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 516 Windy Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 516 Windy Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 516 Windy Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 516 Windy Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Windy Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Windy Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 516 Windy Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 516 Windy Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 Windy Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Windy Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Windy Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Windy Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Windy Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

