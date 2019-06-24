506 Pecos Path Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4BR 2 BA 2 car garage in a great neighborhood of Murphy close to schools, parks, shops, major thoroughfares and highways! One quarter of an acre lot provides spacious backyard for children or pets to play in, long driveway for additional vehicles!

Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom-bathroom is on a separate wing and three bedrooms with the second bathroom are on the opposite side. Plenty of room for all!

Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included with the house.

Don't look further! This is the house for your Clients !

Tenants are in the process of packing to move out by July 9th. House will be thoroughly cleaned afterwards.