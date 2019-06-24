All apartments in Murphy
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:49 AM

506 Pecos Path Drive

506 Pecos Path Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 Pecos Path Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4BR 2 BA 2 car garage in a great neighborhood of Murphy close to schools, parks, shops, major thoroughfares and highways! One quarter of an acre lot provides spacious backyard for children or pets to play in, long driveway for additional vehicles!
Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom-bathroom is on a separate wing and three bedrooms with the second bathroom are on the opposite side. Plenty of room for all!
Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included with the house.
Don't look further! This is the house for your Clients !
Tenants are in the process of packing to move out by July 9th. House will be thoroughly cleaned afterwards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

