Murphy, TX
341 Apache Trail
Last updated December 11 2019 at 2:16 AM

341 Apache Trail

341 Apache Trl · No Longer Available
Location

341 Apache Trl, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful, gently lived in home on approx quarter of an acre lot with huge covered patio in the backyard, loaded with upgrades in Murphy with exemplary Wylie schools. Open and very welcoming floor plan offers spacious front porch, side entry garage with a huge driveway, split formals, Office and master bedroom downstairs, spacious game room along with four bedrooms upstairs. Mins from schools, restaurants, shops and highways. All bedrooms will be painted neutral before the beginning of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

