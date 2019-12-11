341 Apache Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful, gently lived in home on approx quarter of an acre lot with huge covered patio in the backyard, loaded with upgrades in Murphy with exemplary Wylie schools. Open and very welcoming floor plan offers spacious front porch, side entry garage with a huge driveway, split formals, Office and master bedroom downstairs, spacious game room along with four bedrooms upstairs. Mins from schools, restaurants, shops and highways. All bedrooms will be painted neutral before the beginning of the lease.