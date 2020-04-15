All apartments in Murphy
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:35 PM

1321 Lonesome Dove Trail

1321 Lonesome Dove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Lonesome Dove Trail, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Ready to move in clean and up to date Ranch subdivision in Murphy! Feeds to Wylie ISD. No carpet -wood laminate floors throughout living areas and bedrooms. Lots of storage space, enormous kitchen with eat in breakfast area and additional cabinets in the form of a butler's pantry and walk in pantry. Recently installed gas range. 4 Bedrooms split 3 ways for guest or mother in law suite with its own bath. Walking distance from greenbelt park with walking trail. Community pool. Pets on a case by case basis. ASK FOR VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH VIDEO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

