1321 Lonesome Dove Trail

Ready to move in clean and up to date Ranch subdivision in Murphy! Feeds to Wylie ISD. No carpet -wood laminate floors throughout living areas and bedrooms. Lots of storage space, enormous kitchen with eat in breakfast area and additional cabinets in the form of a butler's pantry and walk in pantry. Recently installed gas range. 4 Bedrooms split 3 ways for guest or mother in law suite with its own bath. Walking distance from greenbelt park with walking trail. Community pool. Pets on a case by case basis. ASK FOR VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH VIDEO