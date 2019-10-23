127 Glen Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Family Home on a corner lot with open floor plan, grand entrance w high ceiling, master plus one guest bedroom down w private bath, two bedroom up w huge Game room. Newer Paint, Newer Carpet through out house. Large open kitchen w island overlooks family room, large pantry, cozy master with marble garden tub and separate shower. Gorgeous huge backyard.

Tenant or Tenant's agent to verify and confirm all information. Please DO NOT Disturb current tenant wo appointment. Please submit app to agent. Everyone 18+ required to apply. $45per adult Application fee. Please use TAR app, submit w proof of income (3x monthly rent). Background, Rental history, Credit. No rental debt, evictions allowed. No Felony.