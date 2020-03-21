1226 Iowa Road

Amenities

Beautiful Lease home located in The Ranch in Murphy. Perfect size and location for any family! This home features 4 nice size bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms all downstairs. Also has a spacious family room with a gas fireplace and a huge game room upstairs. Large eat in kitchen with island and bar seating and tons of cabinets. Formal dining. Corner lot and Wylie ISD. MUST SEE if you are looking for a great lease home!