Beautiful Lease home located in The Ranch in Murphy. Perfect size and location for any family! This home features 4 nice size bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms all downstairs. Also has a spacious family room with a gas fireplace and a huge game room upstairs. Large eat in kitchen with island and bar seating and tons of cabinets. Formal dining. Corner lot and Wylie ISD. MUST SEE if you are looking for a great lease home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1226 Iowa Road have any available units?
1226 Iowa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 1226 Iowa Road have?
Some of 1226 Iowa Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Iowa Road currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Iowa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.