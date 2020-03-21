All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 1226 Iowa Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
1226 Iowa Road
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:43 AM

1226 Iowa Road

1226 Ioha Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1226 Ioha Road, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Lease home located in The Ranch in Murphy. Perfect size and location for any family! This home features 4 nice size bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms all downstairs. Also has a spacious family room with a gas fireplace and a huge game room upstairs. Large eat in kitchen with island and bar seating and tons of cabinets. Formal dining. Corner lot and Wylie ISD. MUST SEE if you are looking for a great lease home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Iowa Road have any available units?
1226 Iowa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 1226 Iowa Road have?
Some of 1226 Iowa Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Iowa Road currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Iowa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Iowa Road pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Iowa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 1226 Iowa Road offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Iowa Road offers parking.
Does 1226 Iowa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Iowa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Iowa Road have a pool?
No, 1226 Iowa Road does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Iowa Road have accessible units?
No, 1226 Iowa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Iowa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Iowa Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Iowa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 Iowa Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXRockwall, TX
Addison, TXFate, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXMelissa, TXRoyse City, TXCelina, TXForney, TXBalch Springs, TXAnna, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District