Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The ideal home you were looking for in a gated community, located just minutes from I-45, Woodlands Mall, Parks, grocery stores, restaurants and much more. This home features amazing Wood Floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large backyard and covered patio for entertainment. This is a MUST SEE home in the Woodlands!