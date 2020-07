Amenities

granite counters garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This home is conveniently located across the street from Lake Conroe and backs up to a golf course! 4 generous sized bedrooms with the master on the first floor! Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and ample cabinets! Family Room is light and bright! Upstairs Entertainment Room is spacious! This is definitely a MUST SEE!