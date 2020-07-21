7226 Winter Song

Amenities

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Cute 1 Story Home Nestled Into the "HUB" of Magnolia! Right near FM 1488 and FM 2978 Intersection! Lots of Shopping and Restaurants nearby! Also, just minutes from I-45! ALL WOOD-LOOK TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS!!! Beautiful flooring and an elaborate ceiling fan in the Den! Tile wood-look flooring also extends to the breakfast/dining area and the kitchen - GREAT FOR EASY CLEANING!! Home also boasts 3 bedrooms! One of the guest bedrooms also features a chandelier light fixture! Good sized back & front yard! COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!



(RLNE4264640)