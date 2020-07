Amenities

This adorable 3 bed 2 bath home features an open floor plan with BRAND NEW engineered-wood floors throughout, granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, SS Refrigerator, spacious rooms, large utility room, 2 car garage, and a low maintenance yard! Zoned to the exemplary Conroe ISD. Subdivision is protected with a manned gate/controlled access and located just minutes from TX-99 and I-45! Neighborhood features pool and splash pad nearby! Don't miss out on easy living!