Last updated November 21 2019

31409 Longwood Park Lane

31409 Longwood Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

31409 Longwood Park Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
hot tub
Home includes Refrigerator, washer & dryer. Gorgeous home in the popular Falls of Imperial Oaks! Stunning 1 story home with elegance the minuet you enter the front porch including extensive tile, walls of windows, crown molding, hardwood in study, recessed lighting and more. Perfect private study to work from home and formal dining for dinner parties. A chefs gourmet island kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash and maple cabinets. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with large family area which opens to breakfast area. Luxury master suite has sitting area, large closet and spa like bath. Relax in jetted tub, separate shower, framed mirrors and granite. The spacious secondary rooms and large additional bath has room for it all. Beautifully designed landscape, covered patio and extended patio, ceiling fan and sprinkler system. Do not miss viewing this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31409 Longwood Park Lane have any available units?
31409 Longwood Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 31409 Longwood Park Lane have?
Some of 31409 Longwood Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31409 Longwood Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31409 Longwood Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31409 Longwood Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31409 Longwood Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 31409 Longwood Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31409 Longwood Park Lane offers parking.
Does 31409 Longwood Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31409 Longwood Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31409 Longwood Park Lane have a pool?
No, 31409 Longwood Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31409 Longwood Park Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 31409 Longwood Park Lane has accessible units.
Does 31409 Longwood Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31409 Longwood Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 31409 Longwood Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31409 Longwood Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
