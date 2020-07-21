31409 Longwood Park Lane

Amenities

Home includes Refrigerator, washer & dryer. Gorgeous home in the popular Falls of Imperial Oaks! Stunning 1 story home with elegance the minuet you enter the front porch including extensive tile, walls of windows, crown molding, hardwood in study, recessed lighting and more. Perfect private study to work from home and formal dining for dinner parties. A chefs gourmet island kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash and maple cabinets. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with large family area which opens to breakfast area. Luxury master suite has sitting area, large closet and spa like bath. Relax in jetted tub, separate shower, framed mirrors and granite. The spacious secondary rooms and large additional bath has room for it all. Beautifully designed landscape, covered patio and extended patio, ceiling fan and sprinkler system. Do not miss viewing this home today!