3115 Hemingway Drive, Montgomery, TX 77356 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 07/24/2019. No pets allowed. Come experience peace and tranquility in this charming New England style home on Lake Conroe! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty has two separate living areas AND a bonus room above the garage! Gorgeous newly renovated kitchen and living room! Fish off the dock, keep your boat at your own home, and come enjoy everything Lake Conroe has to offer. Neighborhood running trails, tennis, fitness center, and boat launch included! Golf course community. Basic qualifications: Must make 3x the rent No evictions/broken leases within the last 7 years No unpaid debt with previous landlords (must have proof of payoff if it’s on your credit report) Must have good rental history Decent credit history within last 2 years Be ready to move within 30 days since landlords are willing to hold homes for a specific amount of time on the market *** SECTION 8 is NOT Accepted for this property ***** [ Published 27-Jul-19 / ID 3091971 ]