Montgomery County, TX
29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:38 PM

29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive

29915 Sunwillow Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29915 Sunwillow Creek Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Rare opportunity to live in highly desirable guard-gated community of Legends Ranch! New carpeting and new Pergo flooring. New painting inside and outside. New garage opener. Gorgeous kitchen with silestone countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Large eating area with sunny windows and breakfast bar. Spacious Master suite with wall of windows. Large backyard with patio, flagstone walking path and gardening area. Beautiful front yard garden with blooming flowers. Community has family recreation, clubhouse, splash pad, swim, basketball pavilion, volleyball and tennis court, trails and lakes. Close to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive have any available units?
29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive have?
Some of 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
