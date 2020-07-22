29915 Sunwillow Creek Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Rare opportunity to live in highly desirable guard-gated community of Legends Ranch! New carpeting and new Pergo flooring. New painting inside and outside. New garage opener. Gorgeous kitchen with silestone countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Large eating area with sunny windows and breakfast bar. Spacious Master suite with wall of windows. Large backyard with patio, flagstone walking path and gardening area. Beautiful front yard garden with blooming flowers. Community has family recreation, clubhouse, splash pad, swim, basketball pavilion, volleyball and tennis court, trails and lakes. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Rare opportunity to live in highly desirable guard-gated community of Legends Ranch! New carpeting and new Pergo flooring. New painting inside and outside. New garage opener. Gorgeous kitchen with silestone countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Large eating area with sunny windows and breakfast bar. Spacious Master suite with wall of windows. Large backyard with patio, flagstone walking path and gardening area. Beautiful front yard garden with blooming flowers. Community has family recreation, clubhouse, splash pad, swim, basketball pavilion, volleyball and tennis court, trails and lakes. Close to shopping and restaurants.