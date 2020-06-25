29155 Birch Green Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated hot tub bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

$750.00 off a 14 month lease with a start date of 2/15 or sooner (redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent)



Beautiful brick Texas home with 2 car garage. Home features an open floor plan, an entertainment worthy kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. All updated fixtures make this kitchen a chef's dream! With lush carpets and vaulted ceilings, the living room is a relaxing space. Bedrooms are spacious with large bathrooms. Master suite features a spa like bathroom with large soaking tub. Easily accessible to I45 and minutes drive from the Woodlands Town Center. Schedule to view and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.