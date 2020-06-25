All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
29155 Birch Green Way
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:23 PM

29155 Birch Green Way

29155 Birch Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

29155 Birch Green Way, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
$750.00 off a 14 month lease with a start date of 2/15 or sooner (redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent)

Beautiful brick Texas home with 2 car garage. Home features an open floor plan, an entertainment worthy kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. All updated fixtures make this kitchen a chef's dream! With lush carpets and vaulted ceilings, the living room is a relaxing space. Bedrooms are spacious with large bathrooms. Master suite features a spa like bathroom with large soaking tub. Easily accessible to I45 and minutes drive from the Woodlands Town Center. Schedule to view and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29155 Birch Green Way have any available units?
29155 Birch Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29155 Birch Green Way have?
Some of 29155 Birch Green Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29155 Birch Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
29155 Birch Green Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29155 Birch Green Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 29155 Birch Green Way is pet friendly.
Does 29155 Birch Green Way offer parking?
Yes, 29155 Birch Green Way offers parking.
Does 29155 Birch Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29155 Birch Green Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29155 Birch Green Way have a pool?
No, 29155 Birch Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 29155 Birch Green Way have accessible units?
No, 29155 Birch Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29155 Birch Green Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 29155 Birch Green Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29155 Birch Green Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 29155 Birch Green Way does not have units with air conditioning.
