28519 Connordale Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking

Conveniently located near the grand parkway, I-45, I-59, Hardy Toll Road, and The Woodlands Town Center, this adorable lease is located in a quiet section of Spring Trails along a greenbelt. Gorgeous views of nature surround you as you relax outdoors under the pergola. Brand new kitchen remodel with gorgeous granite. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included with the lease. Lawn maintenance is provided by the landlord too. This hassle free lease is available now and offers 4 bedrooms. The private master suite is downstairs. It's spacious with plenty of natural light flooding the home. Open floor plan and perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there is a huge game room. Zoned to the TOP Conroe ISD Schools! Plus Great landlords! Totally worth making your appointment to view today! You will love it!