Last updated March 23 2019 at 9:01 PM

2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive

2830 Lockeridge Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Lockeridge Pines Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is well maintained. No back neighbors with a relaxing covered back patio. This home is minutes away from The Woodlands Waterway with immediate access the Grand Parkway and Hardy Tollroad for your commute downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive have any available units?
2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive have?
Some of 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive has accessible units.
Does 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 Lockeridge Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
