27503 S Lazy Meadow Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Luxury Lake Living in Prestigious Benders Landing Estates Community, situated minutes away from Exxon/Mobil Headquarters, The Woodlands Mall & Market, I-45, Grand Parkway-99. Relocation Dream! This home has spectacular views to the lake from most living areas. The Home Features Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings and Fireplace. Hardwood and Travertine Flooring through out the home. Sub-Zero SS Appliances with a beautiful Kitchen/Breakfast Bar. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Half Bath with 3,359 SQ. FT. of Living Space. 3 Car Garage. The Media Room located on the second floor with a balcony & view to the Lake. Yard Maintenance Included! Enjoy all the Amenities BLE has to offer with Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Swimming Pools, Baseball & Soccer Fields.