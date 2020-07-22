All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:13 AM

27503 S Lazy Meadow Way

27503 South Lazy Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27503 South Lazy Meadow Way, Montgomery County, TX 77386
Benders Landing Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Luxury Lake Living in Prestigious Benders Landing Estates Community, situated minutes away from Exxon/Mobil Headquarters, The Woodlands Mall & Market, I-45, Grand Parkway-99. Relocation Dream! This home has spectacular views to the lake from most living areas. The Home Features Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings and Fireplace. Hardwood and Travertine Flooring through out the home. Sub-Zero SS Appliances with a beautiful Kitchen/Breakfast Bar. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Half Bath with 3,359 SQ. FT. of Living Space. 3 Car Garage. The Media Room located on the second floor with a balcony & view to the Lake. Yard Maintenance Included! Enjoy all the Amenities BLE has to offer with Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Swimming Pools, Baseball & Soccer Fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way have any available units?
27503 S Lazy Meadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way have?
Some of 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
27503 S Lazy Meadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way offers parking.
Does 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way have a pool?
Yes, 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way has a pool.
Does 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 27503 S Lazy Meadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
