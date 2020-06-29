All apartments in Montgomery County
21347 S Kings Mill Lane
21347 S Kings Mill Lane

21347 South Kings Mill Lane · No Longer Available
21347 South Kings Mill Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77339

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
accessible
parking
playground
garage
AWESOME 5 Bedroom-3 Bath FAMILY Home with LAKEFRONT Views situated in a Family Friendly Community! Lovely Property Boasts ARCHES * FLOOR to CEILING Windows * SOARING Ceilings. GOURMET Kitchen features GRANITE Island * QUALITY Cabinets * STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. SPACIOUS Master includes EN SUITE Bath with DUAL Sinks, GLASS SURROUND Shower & GARDEN Tub. FORMAL Dining Room and DEN w/ COZY Fireplace. Large Study with French Doors. 5TH BEDROOM & FULL Bath Upstairs-Perfect for Guests or Teenager Privacy. LUSH Green Space surrounds Backyard. Come Relax on COVERED Back Patio w/ FIREPLACE overlooking SERENE Water Views. COMMUNITY AMENITIES include Beautiful Rec Center, Playgrounds & Parks, Aquatic Center, Wooded Walking Trails & Tranquil Lakes. ISLAND Kitchen with GAS Range, EXTENDED Storage above Garage, 10' Ceilings, CERAMIC Tile, OUTDOOR Fireplace, LAKE Views & GREEN SPACE are Just a Sampling of Desirable Features & Extras.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21347 S Kings Mill Lane have any available units?
21347 S Kings Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 21347 S Kings Mill Lane have?
Some of 21347 S Kings Mill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21347 S Kings Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21347 S Kings Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21347 S Kings Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21347 S Kings Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 21347 S Kings Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21347 S Kings Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 21347 S Kings Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21347 S Kings Mill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21347 S Kings Mill Lane have a pool?
No, 21347 S Kings Mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21347 S Kings Mill Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 21347 S Kings Mill Lane has accessible units.
Does 21347 S Kings Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21347 S Kings Mill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21347 S Kings Mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21347 S Kings Mill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
