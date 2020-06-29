21347 S Kings Mill Lane

Amenities

AWESOME 5 Bedroom-3 Bath FAMILY Home with LAKEFRONT Views situated in a Family Friendly Community! Lovely Property Boasts ARCHES * FLOOR to CEILING Windows * SOARING Ceilings. GOURMET Kitchen features GRANITE Island * QUALITY Cabinets * STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. SPACIOUS Master includes EN SUITE Bath with DUAL Sinks, GLASS SURROUND Shower & GARDEN Tub. FORMAL Dining Room and DEN w/ COZY Fireplace. Large Study with French Doors. 5TH BEDROOM & FULL Bath Upstairs-Perfect for Guests or Teenager Privacy. LUSH Green Space surrounds Backyard. Come Relax on COVERED Back Patio w/ FIREPLACE overlooking SERENE Water Views. COMMUNITY AMENITIES include Beautiful Rec Center, Playgrounds & Parks, Aquatic Center, Wooded Walking Trails & Tranquil Lakes. ISLAND Kitchen with GAS Range, EXTENDED Storage above Garage, 10' Ceilings, CERAMIC Tile, OUTDOOR Fireplace, LAKE Views & GREEN SPACE are Just a Sampling of Desirable Features & Extras.