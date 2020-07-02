167 Aquarius Rd

Amenities

Rent to Own! Cash Price (Mobile Home): $ 44,900



*Rent to Own: $5,000 Down, $1,100 monthly (property plus lot). Includes tax and insurance for 15 years. After 15 years you will own home and just be responsible for the lot rent, currently $450 per month.



Description:

3 Bed/2 Baths

28 x 48

Metal Roof

A/C less than a year old

Easy cleaning laminate floors throughout!



*Reference: Aquarius



**THIS IS FOR THE HOME ONLY, THE LAND IS RENTED BUT INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY PAYMENT**



Please contact us for more information!



