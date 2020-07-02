All apartments in Montgomery County
167 Aquarius Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

167 Aquarius Rd

167 Aquarius Rd · No Longer Available
Location

167 Aquarius Rd, Montgomery County, TX 77306

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Rent to Own! Cash Price (Mobile Home): $ 44,900

*Rent to Own: $5,000 Down, $1,100 monthly (property plus lot). Includes tax and insurance for 15 years. After 15 years you will own home and just be responsible for the lot rent, currently $450 per month.

Description:
3 Bed/2 Baths
28 x 48
Metal Roof
A/C less than a year old
Easy cleaning laminate floors throughout!

*Reference: Aquarius

**THIS IS FOR THE HOME ONLY, THE LAND IS RENTED BUT INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY PAYMENT**

Please contact us for more information!

WE ARE NOW OPEN EVERY SUNDAY
OPEN HOURS 10AM - 4PM
SouthernMH Mobile Homes
RBI-36940
832-304-9990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Aquarius Rd have any available units?
167 Aquarius Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 167 Aquarius Rd currently offering any rent specials?
167 Aquarius Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Aquarius Rd pet-friendly?
No, 167 Aquarius Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 167 Aquarius Rd offer parking?
No, 167 Aquarius Rd does not offer parking.
Does 167 Aquarius Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Aquarius Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Aquarius Rd have a pool?
No, 167 Aquarius Rd does not have a pool.
Does 167 Aquarius Rd have accessible units?
No, 167 Aquarius Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Aquarius Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Aquarius Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Aquarius Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 167 Aquarius Rd has units with air conditioning.
