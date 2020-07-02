167 Aquarius Rd

Amenities
Rent to Own! Cash Price (Mobile Home): $ 44,900
*Rent to Own: $5,000 Down, $1,100 monthly (property plus lot). Includes tax and insurance for 15 years. After 15 years you will own home and just be responsible for the lot rent, currently $450 per month.
Description:
3 Bed/2 Baths
28 x 48
Metal Roof
A/C less than a year old
Easy cleaning laminate floors throughout!
*Reference: Aquarius
**THIS IS FOR THE HOME ONLY, THE LAND IS RENTED BUT INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY PAYMENT**
