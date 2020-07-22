All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

13347 Miller Lane

13347 Miller Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13347 Miller Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77318

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story in Lake Conroe Hills - READY FOR MOVE IN!! - Beautiful open floor plan, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the great newly developed Lake Conroe Hills subdivision. Parks, event house, pool, basketball courts, lake access, and boat dock available for all subdivision residents. 3 bedrooms located at opposite end of master bedroom. Home freshly painted and new flooring installed. Zoned to Willis ISD. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis, certain breed restrictions apply and with applicable deposits.

(RLNE5645079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13347 Miller Lane have any available units?
13347 Miller Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 13347 Miller Lane have?
Some of 13347 Miller Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13347 Miller Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13347 Miller Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13347 Miller Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13347 Miller Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13347 Miller Lane offer parking?
No, 13347 Miller Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13347 Miller Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13347 Miller Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13347 Miller Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13347 Miller Lane has a pool.
Does 13347 Miller Lane have accessible units?
No, 13347 Miller Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13347 Miller Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13347 Miller Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13347 Miller Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13347 Miller Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
