All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 12921 Victoria Regina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
12921 Victoria Regina Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:23 AM

12921 Victoria Regina Drive

12921 Victoria Regina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12921 Victoria Regina Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Formal dining room, and fitting breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features natural oak plank floors, 2" faux wood blinds, granite style countertops, rounded sheetrock corners, and raised panel interior doors. There is a two car garage, fully fenced back yard, and sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12921 Victoria Regina Drive have any available units?
12921 Victoria Regina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 12921 Victoria Regina Drive have?
Some of 12921 Victoria Regina Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12921 Victoria Regina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12921 Victoria Regina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12921 Victoria Regina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12921 Victoria Regina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12921 Victoria Regina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12921 Victoria Regina Drive offers parking.
Does 12921 Victoria Regina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12921 Victoria Regina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12921 Victoria Regina Drive have a pool?
No, 12921 Victoria Regina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12921 Victoria Regina Drive have accessible units?
No, 12921 Victoria Regina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12921 Victoria Regina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12921 Victoria Regina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12921 Victoria Regina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12921 Victoria Regina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd
Porter Heights, TX 77365
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch