Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

11903 Cranberry Lane

11903 Cranberry Lane · (936) 537-6467
Location

11903 Cranberry Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom home plus office/study on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Walden. All new blinds, new carpet through-out. New SS dishwasher, range & mircrowave combo ordered to be installed June 1st. Refrigerator is included. Great storage in every room including walls of built-ins in office including built-in desk areas, built-in closets in every room with drawers, updated jacuzzi tub/shower in master with dual sinks. YARD SERVICE is included 2 times per month from April-September & once a month October-March. No need to change A/C filters as home features blue ray laser system that kills living organisms in the air. Ring doorbell can be activated & enjoyed by tenant for the duration of the lease. Walden amenities available to tenant - tenant must purchase temporary membership card from Walden approx. $35.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11903 Cranberry Lane have any available units?
11903 Cranberry Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11903 Cranberry Lane have?
Some of 11903 Cranberry Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11903 Cranberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11903 Cranberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11903 Cranberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11903 Cranberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 11903 Cranberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11903 Cranberry Lane offers parking.
Does 11903 Cranberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11903 Cranberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11903 Cranberry Lane have a pool?
No, 11903 Cranberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11903 Cranberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 11903 Cranberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11903 Cranberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11903 Cranberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11903 Cranberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11903 Cranberry Lane has units with air conditioning.
