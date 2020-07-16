11903 Cranberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom home plus office/study on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Walden. All new blinds, new carpet through-out. New SS dishwasher, range & mircrowave combo ordered to be installed June 1st. Refrigerator is included. Great storage in every room including walls of built-ins in office including built-in desk areas, built-in closets in every room with drawers, updated jacuzzi tub/shower in master with dual sinks. YARD SERVICE is included 2 times per month from April-September & once a month October-March. No need to change A/C filters as home features blue ray laser system that kills living organisms in the air. Ring doorbell can be activated & enjoyed by tenant for the duration of the lease. Walden amenities available to tenant - tenant must purchase temporary membership card from Walden approx. $35.00