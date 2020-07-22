All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
11707 Willowrun Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:05 PM

11707 Willowrun Drive

11707 Willow Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11707 Willow Run Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great open light and bright single story split floor plan rental. This home shows neat and clean with neutral colors. Dining open to the kitchen and living area. Tile everywhere except bedrooms. Nice granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Extra-large entryway for sofa tables and artwork. Great size bedrooms, master with large walk-in closet. Double sinks in master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Wonderful screened-in porch for entertaining, low maintenance yard with mature trees. The lot behind the home is owned by the owners so no one will ever build to ruin the beautiful views or your privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

