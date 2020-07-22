11707 Willowrun Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great open light and bright single story split floor plan rental. This home shows neat and clean with neutral colors. Dining open to the kitchen and living area. Tile everywhere except bedrooms. Nice granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Extra-large entryway for sofa tables and artwork. Great size bedrooms, master with large walk-in closet. Double sinks in master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Wonderful screened-in porch for entertaining, low maintenance yard with mature trees. The lot behind the home is owned by the owners so no one will ever build to ruin the beautiful views or your privacy.