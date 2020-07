Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that is in like new condition (built in 2014)! Garage is equipped with outlet for electric car charging. Open floor plan. All bedrooms are upstairs and have remote controlled ceiling fans. Covered porches. Come check out this home, which is in a quiet gated community. This home also offers views of Lake Conroe as well as being conveniently located next to the community pool. Rent includes garbage pickup and pest control.