47 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX with gym
Life in Midlothian, Texas, may not be written in stone, but it is cast in cement - and the city likes it that way! Not only does Midlothian like the three cement companies that call it home, but it likes its billing as the cement capital of North Texas. It also likes its steel mill, the liquefied natural gas production plant that is on the drawing boards and the major warehouse operations it has in the area. City officials and residents alike agree that business and economic development is th...
The city's population continues to climb, experiencing a growth of more than 142% since 2000. And that's just fine with the city fathers. Midlothian has plenty of room to expand, with a total of about 37 acres within its boundaries right now, but nearly that much more open land under its jurisdiction. So, if you want to be a part of a developing phenomenon, here's your chance. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Midlothian renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.