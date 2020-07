Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THREE BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH DUPLEX FOR LEASE AT $1395 PER MONTH. PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE DETERMINATION. LAMINATE FLOORING IN FAMILY AND MASTER BEDROOM. CARPET IN UPSTAIRS TWO BEDROOMS AND STAIRS GOING UP. ONE CAR COVERED GARAGE. WOOD FENCE IN BACK YARD. LANDSCAPED AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM.