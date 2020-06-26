6237 Peach Tree Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in beautiful, well-kept subdivision in Midlothian ISD less than a mile from Longbranch Elementary School & minutes to downtown Midlothian. Home has wonderful curb appeal with attractive landscaping. Spacious main living area offers attractive manufactured wood floors & brick fireplace. Open floor plan from living to dining & kitchen with its stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2,3,& 4 include manufactured wood flooring as well. Large backyard offers plenty of space for entertaining friends & family. Easy access to shopping & entertainment. This is a great place to call home!