Midlothian, TX
6237 Peach Tree Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:47 AM

6237 Peach Tree Drive

6237 Peach Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Midlothian
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6237 Peach Tree Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065
Longbranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in beautiful, well-kept subdivision in Midlothian ISD less than a mile from Longbranch Elementary School & minutes to downtown Midlothian. Home has wonderful curb appeal with attractive landscaping. Spacious main living area offers attractive manufactured wood floors & brick fireplace. Open floor plan from living to dining & kitchen with its stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2,3,& 4 include manufactured wood flooring as well. Large backyard offers plenty of space for entertaining friends & family. Easy access to shopping & entertainment. This is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6237 Peach Tree Drive have any available units?
6237 Peach Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 6237 Peach Tree Drive have?
Some of 6237 Peach Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6237 Peach Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6237 Peach Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6237 Peach Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6237 Peach Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 6237 Peach Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6237 Peach Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 6237 Peach Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6237 Peach Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6237 Peach Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 6237 Peach Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6237 Peach Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 6237 Peach Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6237 Peach Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6237 Peach Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6237 Peach Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6237 Peach Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

