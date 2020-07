Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning executive home in an exclusive community in Midlothian. Well appointed with hardwood, tile

and upgraded carpet throughout. This expansive home offers 5 bedrooms, game room, media room, 2 living & dining, study and more. Ample upgrades make this home show like a builder's model. Behind the home is wonderful greenbelt. The neighborhood park is short 2 blocks away. A peaceful covered patio offers a relaxing water view. Easy commute to Dallas or Fort Worth.