Midlothian, TX
541 Daisy Road
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:33 AM

541 Daisy Road

541 Daisy Rd · No Longer Available
Location

541 Daisy Rd, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great Rental! With space of your own one acre Property has some updates and some new flooring. Lots of living space with a large open bright kitchen. Large wood burning fireplace and enclosed sun room or craft space. Lovely family living with a country feel.

Bring App and App fee to UPS Midlothian 661 E. Main in the form of a money order made out to Spiegel Properties box 320

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Daisy Road have any available units?
541 Daisy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 541 Daisy Road have?
Some of 541 Daisy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Daisy Road currently offering any rent specials?
541 Daisy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Daisy Road pet-friendly?
No, 541 Daisy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 541 Daisy Road offer parking?
No, 541 Daisy Road does not offer parking.
Does 541 Daisy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Daisy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Daisy Road have a pool?
No, 541 Daisy Road does not have a pool.
Does 541 Daisy Road have accessible units?
No, 541 Daisy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Daisy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Daisy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Daisy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Daisy Road does not have units with air conditioning.

