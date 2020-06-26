541 Daisy Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven

Great Rental! With space of your own one acre Property has some updates and some new flooring. Lots of living space with a large open bright kitchen. Large wood burning fireplace and enclosed sun room or craft space. Lovely family living with a country feel.



Bring App and App fee to UPS Midlothian 661 E. Main in the form of a money order made out to Spiegel Properties box 320