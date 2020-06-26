Great Rental! With space of your own one acre Property has some updates and some new flooring. Lots of living space with a large open bright kitchen. Large wood burning fireplace and enclosed sun room or craft space. Lovely family living with a country feel.
Bring App and App fee to UPS Midlothian 661 E. Main in the form of a money order made out to Spiegel Properties box 320
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 541 Daisy Road have any available units?
541 Daisy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 541 Daisy Road have?
Some of 541 Daisy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Daisy Road currently offering any rent specials?
541 Daisy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.