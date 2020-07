Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful House in Midlothian - Property Id: 173899



Built in 2001, this house has a sprinkler system and fenced in backyard. A two-car garage ushers you into the kitchen with a bar and open floor plan. Master suite located in back with double sinks, spacious walk-in closet and separate bathtub and shower. Wood burning fireplace. Close to Longbranch Elementary and Midlothian Middle School.

