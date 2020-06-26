5001 Charisma Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This executive home has just had new flooring, paint and other updates making it a totally ready for move in home! Hard to find 5 bedrooms, all with walk-in closets plus a game room and a gorgeous family room with stone fireplace that looks out to the back yard and greenbelt area. The cooks delight kitchen has an extra serving area, an abundance of cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and work island. The home also has an abundance of windows for some great natural light throughout. The upstairs game room is located between the upstairs bedrooms.