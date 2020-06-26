All apartments in Midlothian
5001 Charisma Drive

5001 Charisma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Charisma Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This executive home has just had new flooring, paint and other updates making it a totally ready for move in home! Hard to find 5 bedrooms, all with walk-in closets plus a game room and a gorgeous family room with stone fireplace that looks out to the back yard and greenbelt area. The cooks delight kitchen has an extra serving area, an abundance of cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and work island. The home also has an abundance of windows for some great natural light throughout. The upstairs game room is located between the upstairs bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Charisma Drive have any available units?
5001 Charisma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 5001 Charisma Drive have?
Some of 5001 Charisma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Charisma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Charisma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Charisma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Charisma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 5001 Charisma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Charisma Drive offers parking.
Does 5001 Charisma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Charisma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Charisma Drive have a pool?
No, 5001 Charisma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Charisma Drive have accessible units?
No, 5001 Charisma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Charisma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Charisma Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Charisma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Charisma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

