4411 Morninglory Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Executive home located on 1.7 acres of towering trees on a corner lot. Property has a creek and rolling hills in the view from back patio area. Throughout this home there are custom features like upgraded quartz tops in kitchen, baths and laundry room area. There are wood beams and wood flooring in the family area and entry. All rooms are located downstairs and laundry is located near kitchen for easy access, This home has high ceilings, will have new carpet installed Aug.10th and has open room for all the family to spread out. Home will be available for move in August 15th. Look at this gorgeous Home and get your deposit in now ! This one will not last long. Lawn care is an option with this property