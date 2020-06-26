4045 Knightsbridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ask About Exclusive Lease Purchase Option. 25% of Rent goes to Your Equity Account with Divvy Homes. This beautiful interior features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths; Gourmet Kitchen with Island, GRANITE counters, SS appliances, CUSTOM Upgraded Cabinets, Recessed Lighting All LED; SPACIOUS master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower; Engineered Wood Floor; UPGRADED Carpet & Tile; Painted beams in family room; LARGE corner lot & side entry; FULLY LANDSCAPED! Call today for your dream home! Large Covered Patio with view to Greenbelt at the back of a fully sprinkled and sodded back yard that you can really enjoy with family and friends. Lawn Care included in Lease amount.