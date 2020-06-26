All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 4045 Knightsbridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
4045 Knightsbridge Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:32 AM

4045 Knightsbridge Lane

4045 Knightsbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4045 Knightsbridge Lane, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ask About Exclusive Lease Purchase Option. 25% of Rent goes to Your Equity Account with Divvy Homes. This beautiful interior features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths; Gourmet Kitchen with Island, GRANITE counters, SS appliances, CUSTOM Upgraded Cabinets, Recessed Lighting All LED; SPACIOUS master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower; Engineered Wood Floor; UPGRADED Carpet & Tile; Painted beams in family room; LARGE corner lot & side entry; FULLY LANDSCAPED! Call today for your dream home! Large Covered Patio with view to Greenbelt at the back of a fully sprinkled and sodded back yard that you can really enjoy with family and friends. Lawn Care included in Lease amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 Knightsbridge Lane have any available units?
4045 Knightsbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 4045 Knightsbridge Lane have?
Some of 4045 Knightsbridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 Knightsbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Knightsbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 Knightsbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4045 Knightsbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 4045 Knightsbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4045 Knightsbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4045 Knightsbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4045 Knightsbridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 Knightsbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4045 Knightsbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4045 Knightsbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4045 Knightsbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 Knightsbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 Knightsbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 Knightsbridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4045 Knightsbridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District