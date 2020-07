Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Secluded country living in this great two bedroom one bath home. The wonderful home sits on one acre with a fenced backyard. Home offers large kitchen, dining and breakfast bar. Nice living area with large bedrooms and high ceilings. Sit and enjoy your country living on the two covered patios. Tenant must verify schools. Pets by case to case basis. Qualifications include no evictions and good rental history, acceptable credit, good background check