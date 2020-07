Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated home is ready for you! Great tile floors, carpet. Large living room with WBFP and has a beautiful view of back yard and gorgeous lake. Nice sized bedrooms and great baths. Covered deck in backyard and storage building. Don't miss this one it is a great home. Tenant must verify schools $40.00 application fee per adult 18+ years. No Cats and Dogs will need approval