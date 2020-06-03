3037 Wren Lane

Pictures are from when home was empty. Very cute three bedroom home in Midlothian. Nice covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. Open floorplans makes it feel larger than it is. Priced right for a young family or single parent. Bring your picky clients.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
