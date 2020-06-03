All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 3037 Wren Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
3037 Wren Lane
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:41 AM

3037 Wren Lane

3037 Wren Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3037 Wren Lane, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pictures are from when home was empty.
Very cute three bedroom home in Midlothian. Nice covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. Open floorplans makes it feel larger than it is. Priced right for a young family or single parent.
Bring your picky clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Wren Lane have any available units?
3037 Wren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 3037 Wren Lane have?
Some of 3037 Wren Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Wren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Wren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Wren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3037 Wren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 3037 Wren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Wren Lane offers parking.
Does 3037 Wren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Wren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Wren Lane have a pool?
No, 3037 Wren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Wren Lane have accessible units?
No, 3037 Wren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Wren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Wren Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3037 Wren Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3037 Wren Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District