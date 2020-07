Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, settled in well established neighborhood, custom color throughout, open concept for easy entertainment, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, 2 inch faux wood blinds, covered front patio, covered back patio for those family gathering and birthdays in back yard, playground stays with the property, outside shed for extra storage, fenced back yard, great home for your family, A must see Gem close to schools.