Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
221 Brook Meadow Court
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

221 Brook Meadow Court

221 Brook Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

221 Brook Meadow Court, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Available for immediate occupancy!!! Gorgeous, spacious 6 and a half bedroom, energy efficient home with nest thermostat near Kroger shopping area, restaurants and community park. On culdesac with a large yard, pool, and fire pit. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Upstairs bedroom could be media room, craft room, sitting area, or home gym. Open concept with easy access to shopping and Midlothian Community Park. Home has upgraded windows (over 30K value at time of purchase) - March 2019. Carpet replaced- May 2019. Master bath tile - May 2019. Yard Service and pool maintenance INCLUDED! Also listed for sale. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Brook Meadow Court have any available units?
221 Brook Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 221 Brook Meadow Court have?
Some of 221 Brook Meadow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Brook Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
221 Brook Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Brook Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 221 Brook Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 221 Brook Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 221 Brook Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 221 Brook Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Brook Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Brook Meadow Court have a pool?
Yes, 221 Brook Meadow Court has a pool.
Does 221 Brook Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 221 Brook Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Brook Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Brook Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Brook Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Brook Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

