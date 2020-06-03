221 Brook Meadow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool garage media room

Available for immediate occupancy!!! Gorgeous, spacious 6 and a half bedroom, energy efficient home with nest thermostat near Kroger shopping area, restaurants and community park. On culdesac with a large yard, pool, and fire pit. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Upstairs bedroom could be media room, craft room, sitting area, or home gym. Open concept with easy access to shopping and Midlothian Community Park. Home has upgraded windows (over 30K value at time of purchase) - March 2019. Carpet replaced- May 2019. Master bath tile - May 2019. Yard Service and pool maintenance INCLUDED! Also listed for sale. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.