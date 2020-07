Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Wait until you see this stunning home located in the heart of Midlothian! Fully updated gourmet kitchen has everything you want and more, featuring espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, laminate wood flooring, tile back splash and gorgeous pendant lighting. Enjoy the spacious master en-suite with dual sinks, framed mirror, garden tub with separate shower and walk in closet. Nice sized backyard is set up perfect for entertaining. Come view this beauty quick!