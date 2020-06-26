1422 Misty Meadow Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great layout. There is NO Carpet! It has Laminate wood flooring throughout in living area hallway and bedrooms. The Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry rooms have tile flooring. The are Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Backyard is huge!!! Since the home backs up to a quite street, there is a large gate at the back of the home which is perfect for storing your boat or RV. This home will not last long!! Contact Sean by phone or text at 817-422-6608 for a showing.