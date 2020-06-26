All apartments in Midlothian
Midlothian, TX
1422 Misty Meadow Dr
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

1422 Misty Meadow Dr

1422 Misty Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Midlothian
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

1422 Misty Meadow Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great layout. There is NO Carpet! It has Laminate wood flooring throughout in living area hallway and bedrooms. The Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry rooms have tile flooring. The are Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Backyard is huge!!! Since the home backs up to a quite street, there is a large gate at the back of the home which is perfect for storing your boat or RV. This home will not last long!! Contact Sean by phone or text at 817-422-6608 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Misty Meadow Dr have any available units?
1422 Misty Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1422 Misty Meadow Dr have?
Some of 1422 Misty Meadow Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Misty Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Misty Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Misty Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 Misty Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1422 Misty Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 1422 Misty Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Misty Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Misty Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Misty Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 1422 Misty Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Misty Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1422 Misty Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Misty Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Misty Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Misty Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1422 Misty Meadow Dr has units with air conditioning.

