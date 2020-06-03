1412 Chapel Creek Available 01/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be general representation of the properties. You must call the office to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1412 Chapel Creek have any available units?
1412 Chapel Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1412 Chapel Creek have?
Some of 1412 Chapel Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Chapel Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Chapel Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Chapel Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Chapel Creek is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Chapel Creek offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Chapel Creek offers parking.
Does 1412 Chapel Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Chapel Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Chapel Creek have a pool?
No, 1412 Chapel Creek does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Chapel Creek have accessible units?
No, 1412 Chapel Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Chapel Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Chapel Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Chapel Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1412 Chapel Creek has units with air conditioning.
