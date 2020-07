Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming, freshly painted and newly laid carpet in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a HUGE lot. Office with built in book cases, split bedrooms, garden tub in master with separate shower. Open patio to great view and room to enjoy the outside. Country living close to the City. No Pets, Everyone 18 and old must submit application. Must use our forms. Instructions for submitting lease application are on the MLS.