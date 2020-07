Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, two bath home. Large living room with WBFP and ceiling fan. Open floor plan with nice kitchen with stove, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Split bedrooms. Large master with walk in closet, separate tub and shower and two sinks. Backyard is large fenced and has a wooden deck. Home has been maintained and is ready to move in. Landlord pays for yard Maintenance.