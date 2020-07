Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Beautiful living room with fireplace. Eatin kitchen. Master bath has relaxing garden tub with separate shower. Walkin closets and ceiling fans galore. Neutral colors. Tile in all wet areas. Close to Hwy 287 and 67. $40 app fee for all 18+ applicants. $1450 deposit. NO SMOKERS and NO PETS, no exceptions. Tenant to verify all information. Available late October.