1036 Skyview Court

Beautiful Townhome For Rent !!! Spacious 2-story duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac! Excellent Location, close to shopping, retail and dining. Property features contemporary light fixtures throughout. Tile wood-look flooring throughout downstairs. Beautiful granite countertops and dark cabinets in kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances: Electric Range, Built-in Microwave and Dishwasher. Half bath downstairs. All bedrooms located upstairs with 2 full baths. Large Master Suite with 2 closets. Master bathroom with His & Her sinks. Two additional good size bedrooms. Large Fenced backyard and 2 car front entry garage. Applicants to independently verify all information.