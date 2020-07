Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home available for lease July 1. Located in quiet neighborhood in desirable Midlothian ISD, within walking distance of Elementary. Freshly updated, you'll love the clean design of the 2 living areas with laminate wood floors throughout and tiled fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops. Fully fenced backyard with storage building. Pets allowed at owners discretion and with additional pet deposit.