All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2403 Mark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2403 Mark Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:32 AM

2403 Mark Dr

2403 Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2403 Mark Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic floor, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances and granite countertops, an extra living room, a second story, and a fenced-in backyard with patio a two-car garage. [TT-A] The home is located across the street from Tosch Park, Tosch School Park and Tosch Elementary School! Also very close to Cheese's Pizza Pasta and Wings, Golden Corral Buffet, Town East Learning Center, MINT dentistry, and all the offerings of Town East Mall less than 2 miles away!! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Mark Dr have any available units?
2403 Mark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Mark Dr have?
Some of 2403 Mark Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Mark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Mark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Mark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Mark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Mark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Mark Dr offers parking.
Does 2403 Mark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Mark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Mark Dr have a pool?
No, 2403 Mark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Mark Dr have accessible units?
No, 2403 Mark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Mark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Mark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District