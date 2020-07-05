2403 Mark Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic floor, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances and granite countertops, an extra living room, a second story, and a fenced-in backyard with patio a two-car garage. [TT-A] The home is located across the street from Tosch Park, Tosch School Park and Tosch Elementary School! Also very close to Cheese's Pizza Pasta and Wings, Golden Corral Buffet, Town East Learning Center, MINT dentistry, and all the offerings of Town East Mall less than 2 miles away!! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.