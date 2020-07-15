/
2 bedroom apartments
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX
3114 Red River Street
3114 Red River Street, Melissa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
Quiet, secluded mobile home in Melissa. Large lot with mature trees offer plenty of shade. 2 beds, 1 bath, Melissa ISD. Ready for immediate move-in.
Results within 5 miles of Melissa
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
20 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
884 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
10 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
10 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1114 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.
Results within 10 miles of Melissa
23 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1156 sqft
We are open to self-guided tours, virtual tours, and tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today! Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX.
49 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
29 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1162 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
28 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1196 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
14 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1363 sqft
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
19 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1153 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
17 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
969 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
41 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
17 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
23 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1149 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
19 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
22 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
41 Units Available
Greens of Mckinney
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
61 Units Available
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
23 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.