4307 Oak Bluff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Move in available 6-15-2020. Wonderful 4 bedrooms plus a study(may use as dinner also). One story home with 2-car garage in family-friendly neighborhood with community amenities, club house and swimming pool. Open concept floor plan with granite countertops opening into a spacious family room. Split master bedroom with large walk-in closet, spacious master bath with double sinks, tub and a separate glass shower booth. Covered patio in front and back (good for grills). TOP RATED MELISSA ISD-walking distance to North Creek Elem School! Stunning community amenities: 2pools, 3parks, clubhouse, 24hr fitness center, private ponds, trails & playground!