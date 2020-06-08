All apartments in Melissa
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:09 AM

4307 Oak Bluff Road

4307 Oak Bluff Road · (214) 684-5485
Location

4307 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX 75454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Move in available 6-15-2020. Wonderful 4 bedrooms plus a study(may use as dinner also). One story home with 2-car garage in family-friendly neighborhood with community amenities, club house and swimming pool. Open concept floor plan with granite countertops opening into a spacious family room. Split master bedroom with large walk-in closet, spacious master bath with double sinks, tub and a separate glass shower booth. Covered patio in front and back (good for grills). TOP RATED MELISSA ISD-walking distance to North Creek Elem School! Stunning community amenities: 2pools, 3parks, clubhouse, 24hr fitness center, private ponds, trails & playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Oak Bluff Road have any available units?
4307 Oak Bluff Road has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4307 Oak Bluff Road have?
Some of 4307 Oak Bluff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Oak Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Oak Bluff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Oak Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 4307 Oak Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melissa.
Does 4307 Oak Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Oak Bluff Road does offer parking.
Does 4307 Oak Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Oak Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Oak Bluff Road have a pool?
Yes, 4307 Oak Bluff Road has a pool.
Does 4307 Oak Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 4307 Oak Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Oak Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 Oak Bluff Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4307 Oak Bluff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4307 Oak Bluff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
